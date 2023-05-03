They alert little progress in Community Paths of Total Peace

Although INVIAS advances a pilot plan in the municipality of Palermo, Huila, to implement the program “Community Paths of Total Peace”this still does not register concrete results that serve as an example to put it to use. roll in the country.

The warning was made Gabriel del Toro, delegate attorney for the surveillance of the Public Function, who has been monitoring the project with which the National Government intends to improve trafficability in more than 33 thousand km of tertiary roads and roads country’s ancestors.

After a meeting with the director of INVIAS, Juan Alfonso Latorre, The delegate of the control entity made him aware of the concerns that persist around the project in terms of planning, execution and budget.

And although technically improvements have been made, “the program continues presenting inconsistencies in terms of contracts, breaches in the specifications and accreditation of experience and suitability of the communal organisms, among other aspects”, insisted the delegate of the Attorney.

To this are addedthe worrisome calls that he Public ministry has done to INVIAS for the environmental damage that the project could cause to natural reserve areas and forest spaces.

Faced with these alerts, at different work tables, the Public ministry has made requirements to the entity about the risk of patrimonial detriment that is run if they do not have solid foundation and more when the investment is close to the 8 billion pesos.

Finally, the prosecutor pointed out that it is necessary to define a technical scope of the interventions to take place in the program “so that they do not violate or deteriorate the regime of protection of free competition andeconomy and generate incentives