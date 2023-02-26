Liam Neeson, during a recent interview, confessed that he doesn’t particularly like cinecomics, criticizing one aspect in particular. So let’s see what the Batman Begins star has revealed.

Liam Neeson joined the long list of stars strongly critical of cinecomics. Although he took part in Batman Begins – first chapter of the trilogy de The dark Knight by Christopher Nolan – the actor has in fact confessed that he is not a particularly fan of the genre, criticizing one aspect in particular.

Liam Neeson and his relationship with superhero films: “I’m not a fan of cinecomics”

The star of many action movies and timeless cults confessed, to the microphones of Rolling StonesOf dislike superhero movies due to the lack of diversity in the stories told and the topics covered:

I’m going to be very honest about all superhero movies. I’m not a big fan. I admire them because they use great technologies, but they all have the same story. Perhaps you could object by saying that I took part in Batman Begins by Christopher Nolan, but it was a completely different project. It was a noir and had an incredible cast, formed by Michael Cane, Gary Oldman, Morgan Freeman and Christian Bale.

Indeed, Neeson’s statement could be answered by listing i names of internationally renowned actors who, over the years, have decided to take part in all‘Marvel Universe and DC – just to name a few Russell Crowe, Cate Blanchett, Anthony Hopkins, Samuel L. Jackson, Michael Douglas and Michelle Pfeiffer. The actor, however, has recently returned to also criticize another franchise in which he took parthighlighting that the fundamental point of a film is not only the cast:

There are so many spin-offs of Star Wars. In my opinion they are diluting everything, eliminating the mystery and the magic.

Liam Neeson, in the world of Star Warslent body and voice to Qui-Gon Jinnappeared in Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace. She later reprized the role, for a brief cameo, in the series’ season finale Obi-Wan Kenobi but, according to his latest statements, he would not be willing to return to the franchise. The actor – after taking part in five action movies between 2021 and 2022 – is currently engaged in remake of Naked Gun. With the parenthesis of the great sagas definitively closed, the star is therefore ready to embark on new – and hilarious – projects.