They allocate $39 billion to Cesar for productive projects

The farmers and merchants of the municipalities of El Paso, La Jagua de Ibirico, Chiriguaná and Agustín Codazzi, Cesar will receive economic impulses so that they can execute productive projects in the midst of the economic and social crisis they have been facing since the Prodeco Group handed over the titles of the mines that operated in the region.

Senator Didier Lobo Chinchilla, raised his voice in the Senate, called a public hearing of the Fifth Commission in La Jagua de Ibirico, with the presence of the Minister of the Environment, Susana Muhammad, and the director of the National Agency and other entities of the State; he led work groups and promoted an exclusive binding dialogue for this area of ​​the country.

“Thanks to our management and struggle accompanied by the community with work tables and public hearings before the Ministry of Mines and Energy, headed by Minister Irene Vélez, who has always been attentive to listen to us in the face of the difficult situation that the inhabitants are experiencing. of the mining corridor due to the closure of the Prodeco mines, with their good will we were able to obtain these important resources to slightly compensate those in the face of all the decrease in income from royalties”, he specified.

The four municipalities will execute productive projects with an investment of $39,286 million pesos of royalty resources collected for the sale of mineral without identification available for the period 2023-2024, which did not correspond to these populations.

