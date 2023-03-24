In view of the complaints made by some Colombians traveling to Mexico, of ill-treatment by the immigration personnel of that countrythe Foreign Ministry and the Colombian Embassy in Mexico, announced rapprochements with the government of that country.

This is how the Embassy of Colombia in Mexico reactivated communication channels of the National Institute of Migration Inami in the northern country, in order to make an evaluation of the attention given to Colombians in that country.

The objective is to evaluate what happens with the cases of inadmissibility registered in the last months as well as the cases of mistreatment by the Mexican authorities of Colombians.

Initially, the admission, second review and non-admission procedures were reviewed and some observations were made.

On the other hand, the Colombian Foreign Ministry made some recommendations to those who plan to travel to Mexico.

The entity recalled that one of the mandatory requirements to travel to Mexico is fill out the electronic pre-registration formavailable at the link:

Also, you must complete with enough time in advance the pre-registration form and familiarize yourself with its content.

It was indicated that at the end of the process a QR code is generated that you must print and present to immigration agents at Mexico’s international airports.

At the time of admission, the immigration authority will stamp your passport indicating port of entry and number of days authorized.

Likewise, he recommended keep passport in a safe place.

He also said that must certify the accommodation for the entire stay.

