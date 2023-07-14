They analyze climate change in a social laboratory

The ‘Climate Connection Mexico 2023’ meeting was the propitious space for the Uniminuto higher education institution to receive important recognition for its contributions to development and impact on sustainable social innovation to combat the effects of climate change.

The members of the Chinchiná-based Uniminuto Social Laboratory participated in an international event convened by the Tecnológico de Monterrey and the University of Guadalajara in Mexico, where they received outstanding recognition for their well-known management in social innovation.

This certificate is ‘the one to show’, as it is popularly said.

For four days, representatives of different climate change laboratories from universities in various Latin American countries met to exchange experiences and progress on their respective projects. The focus on innovation and research with processes aimed at supporting the progress of communities and safeguarding the human condition, was recognized as a significant contribution that will allow this type of work to continue.

“We present our commitment to collaborative governance and the construction of territorial links with communities and local governments. I believe that the most important thing was to have evidenced the results of three years in which the laboratory has focused on closing gaps in inequality and technological access,” reported Sebastián Sáenz Rodríguez, Uniminuto Research Coordinator in the coffee region.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

