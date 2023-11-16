They announce a blockade of the Pan-American Highway, see where and from when

There is alert in the north of Cauca due to the announcement of a possible blockage of the Pan-American Highway by the communities.

According to a statement released by the Civic Committee for the Defense and Dignity of the People of Cajibío Cauca, the communities of this municipality announced the “Great indefinite community takeover of the Pan-American Highway.”

The protest, they reported, occurs due to what they have considered “the abandonment of the infrastructure and rehabilitation works that were being carried out in the Cairo – Cajibío corridor.”

The road would be blocked near Cairo, the Committee reported.

The organizers have indicated that the community’s dissatisfaction arose due to the constant non-compliance and suspensions of work by the Infrastructure Secretariat of the Government and the contractor consortium in this part of the department.

In this sense, they emphasized in the statement that “on November 17 there will be a total and massive blockage of the Pan-American highway, which will only be cleared at the moment when the work is reactivated, all the removed machinery enters and the effective completion is guaranteed.” of these works.”

The above in order to pressure for the resumption of works in this Cauca corridor.

The statement also indicates that “two years to undertake and complete an elementary and basic rehabilitation work is nothing more than a mockery of the community by the departmental government, the contractor, the audit office and the control entities, who little or no “They have done nothing to carry out this indispensable and priority work for the community in a timely manner.”

The leaders of Cajibío also indicated that “the failure to comply with the aspects agreed upon in the minutes signed in the past strike or takeover of the Pan-American highway, prompts us to carry out this citizen and community expression before the departmental government and its irresponsibility with the municipality through de facto means.” ”.

Likewise, the organizers of the mobilization stated that “we warn and inform the entire community about the need to understand the problem and participate in this demonstration in the face of government indolence.”

A possible blockade of the Pan-American Highway in the Cajibío sector would affect vehicular traffic to the south of the country.

The protest would leave the cities of Cali and Popayán isolated, so the authorities have asked the community not to actually go to the roads.

The authorities in Cauca ask the community not to go to the roads in order not to affect the traffic of private vehicles and heavy cargo with supplies for the entire southwestern Colombia on the Pan-American highway, which comes from Nariño, passes through Cauca, Valle and It communicates with the interior of the country.

