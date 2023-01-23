At the conclusion of the Extraordinary Council of Ministers in the municipality of Ipiales (Nariño), President Gustavo Petro announced this Sunday the measures that the National Government will take to overcome the crisis in the southwestern part of the country generated by the interruption of the road, as a result of the landslides in the population of Rosas (Cauca).

In this sense, the Head of State explained six short-term measures, which have to do with the opening of alternative routes, the purchase of crops, the supply of fuels, establishing a limit on the price of liquefied gas and other long-term actions. related to the construction of the dual carriageway, the agro-industrialization of Nariño and the expansion of the port of Tumaco for export.

short term solutions

In the first place, the President of the Colombians indicated that the short-term solutions have to do with “opening alternative roads that are in full construction; We consider that they will end in 30 days to allow cargo transportation and normal transportation between the region and the rest of the country.”

To put an end to the speculative wave with the price of fuels, the Head of State announced that a limit will be applied with the following costs: 8,916 pesos per gallon of gasoline and 8,396 pesos per gallon of diesel.

Secondly, he said, “we will buy as a State the crops of the department of Nariño”, which will be distributed in some areas of the department with impoverishment and others to the rest of the country.

“They will be taken to the territories with the highest hunger rates in all of Colombia,” he added.

As a third measure, President Petro referred to the purchase of land “in places close to where the disaster occurred; there will be a pedagogy with the community, we want each family that owned half a hectare before the disaster to have 5 hectares of fertile land and be able to start a process of greater family and productive prosperity in the region.”

In what has to do with the fourth decision, as of this Sunday some tables will be set up with different sectors that suffer from the interruption of road communication, particularly transporters and the dairy industry for the transformation of this product in Nariño.

“There will be a (table) with the dairy industry, the transformation of milk in Nariño. We are looking for more than 400,000 tons of milk to be purchased by this industry from the department’s milk producers, in order to be processed, cheese, yogurt, etc. The National Government will buy all of this transformation and take it to the rest of the country for anti-hunger programs in Colombia”, he explained.

He stated that the meeting with the transporters seeks to guarantee that “the Government pays the freight for the transport of less perishable goods produced in Nariño, in such a way that they are free for agricultural producers in the department. Our Government assumes the freight, if we reach an agreement with the transporter associations on its value, its amount, etc.

fuel supply

Regarding the fifth measure, the President referred to the need to guarantee the supply of gasoline.

“Today we are at an equilibrium level, but it is fragile if another type of natural disaster happens on any of the roads we are using. We are going to increase fuel deliveries both from the maritime corridor; there is a ship already fulfilling that function between Buenaventura and Tumaco”, he pointed out.

The sixth measure is that “the price of liquefied gas, LPG, which is widely used by families from Nariño and southern Cauca, will be limited. A commission from the Ministry of Mines is going to establish the limit price at which it can be sold in the department of Nariño”.

The President said that these six measures will be evaluated to determine if they contribute to overcoming the emergency, otherwise, the National Government would make the decision to declare a National Economic Emergency, as stipulated in the Constitution.

long term solutions

On the other hand, President Petro declared that “the emergency situation, of disaster, is going to expand to the south of Cauca, which has also been left incommunicado, and to the department of Putumayo, which has difficult communication on the Neiva side. .

He specified that, within a week, if the measures have worked, “as we hope, then we will already be leaving the immediate crisis and we will move on to the long-term solutions that this crisis generates.”

It is about the construction of the Popayán-border dual carriageway, which will allow “that we become true exporters from these agricultural regions to all of South America.”

Secondly, the agro-industrialization of the production of Nariño and southern Cauca in aspects such as the transformation of milk, potatoes and other products, for which producers will be supported, which “will guarantee greater prosperity for the department and a greater guarantee of security in the face of this type of disaster.”

He added that a negotiation will be proposed so that the port of Tumaco can be fully opened to exports.

“The port of Tumaco has to take on a greater dimension than it has today,” said President Petro and noted that it will begin with dredging to achieve at least 13 meters of depth and that larger capacity vessels can arrive.

“These long-term, long-term measures are what would allow the southwestern region to acquire a greater dimension,” he said.

Finally, he announced that the Ministry of Mines is going to study the use of geothermal energy, given the activity of volcanoes in the Central Cordillera of Nariño and Cauca, in order to generate clean energy for the industrialization of the region and even for export in the near future.

