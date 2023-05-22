They announce that, in the next few hours, the Coffee Region will be left without domestic gas service

The company Efigas issued a statement informing about the almost total depletion of the gas stored in the transportation and distribution systems. As a consequence, a gradual absence of the service is expected in the departments of Caldas, Quindío and Risaralda in the next few hours.

This situation could affect approximately 675,000 users due to a contingency of force majeure in the Mariquita – Cali gas pipeline, by Transportadora de Gas Internacional. As a precaution, the municipalities in the southwest of the country will face preventive restrictions.

Last Saturday, Transportadora Internacional detected a temperature increase of up to 600 degrees Celsius in one of its distribution networks.

Jorge Enrique González Cardona, Efigas Technical Assistant Manager, called on users to avoid manipulating internal networks or gas appliances, to guarantee a safe service.