They announce that pesticide prices are falling

By: Gloria Camargo

In a relief for agricultural producers, the prices of agricultural inputs in the country have shown a significant decrease. According to the Agricultural Inputs Price Index, the month of April registered a fall of 1.98%, especially highlighting the reduction in the prices of pesticides for the first time in more than two years and eight months, as well as a decrease in 2.76% in fertilizer prices.

During the month of April 2023, all groups of agricultural inputs experienced a price decrease of 1.98% compared to the same period of the previous year. Specifically, fertilizers presented a reduction of 2.76% in their price, with simple fertilizers experiencing a decrease of 3.58% and compounds of 2.08%.

Felipe Fonseca Fino, director of the Rural Agricultural Planning Unit (UPRA), comments in this regard: “In April we have two positive news: the first is that for the first time pesticides have decreased in price, and the second is that fertilizers continue to falling in price, which relieves the pocket of the producers who use them in their crops.

The subgroup of pesticides registered a fall of 0.13% in prices, driven mainly by the reduction in the prices of herbicides (-0.64%). On the other hand, fungicides increased by 0.64% and insecticides by 0.80% during the month of April.

In the category of other agricultural inputs, increases of 1.19% in prices were observed. This group includes adjuvants, which increased by 1.22%, and regulators, which increased by 1.19%. Regarding molluscicides, there was a decrease of 0.97% in their average price.

So far in 2023 (January-April), there has been a decrease in the prices of agricultural inputs of 5.12%. The most notable result is the 7.5% reduction in fertilizer prices in the first four months of this year, compared to the same period in 2022.

In contrast, pesticides have experienced a moderate increase so far in 2023, with a variation of 0.86%. In the category of other inputs, an increase of 3.87% in prices has been observed.

Although the Animal Feed Price Index shows price increases, these are slight for April 2023. The indicator reflects a general increase of 1.3%.

Food for aquaculture registered an increase of 1.56%, while for poultry it was 1.39%, for cattle 1.28% and for pig farming 1.05%.