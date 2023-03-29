The municipality of Ciudad del Este, within the framework of the presentation of the “Early Action Plan – Safe Center”, announced an important investment for the purchase of security cameras to be installed in the primary zone of the city with the objective of providing security and prevent criminal acts against tourists.

The chief of staff of the local commune, Hugo Benítez, said that the municipality plans to invest heavily in the purchase of security cameras. “We from the municipality are budgeting about 2 billion guaraníes to call for bids for the placement of cameras throughout the downtown sector,” he said.

“We are working on this project with the 911 people of the National Police, the objective is to provide security to all visitors. At the same time, we support the different police stations with the provision of fuel, in short, we are doing our part”, he indicated.

Benítez recalled that, “from the Directorate of Tourism, of the Municipality, together with the Senatur, they had professionalized dozens of new tourist guides, who are fully identified, and who, according to the businessmen, are fulfilling their respective tasks well,” he concluded. .

In addition to the representative of the Ciudad del Este municipality, representatives of the Jurisdictional Prosecutor’s Office, the Governor’s Office of Alto Paraná, the CDE Chamber of Commerce, the Chamber of CDE and Senatur businessmen.