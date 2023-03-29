Home News They announce the installation of security cameras to prevent criminal acts in the Esteño microcenter
News

They announce the installation of security cameras to prevent criminal acts in the Esteño microcenter

by admin
They announce the installation of security cameras to prevent criminal acts in the Esteño microcenter
Inter-institutional meeting held yesterday at the Departmental Police Directorate to outline strategies in order to find a solution to the problem generated by crime in the CDE microcenter.

The municipality of Ciudad del Este, within the framework of the presentation of the “Early Action Plan – Safe Center”, announced an important investment for the purchase of security cameras to be installed in the primary zone of the city with the objective of providing security and prevent criminal acts against tourists.

The chief of staff of the local commune, Hugo Benítez, said that the municipality plans to invest heavily in the purchase of security cameras. “We from the municipality are budgeting about 2 billion guaraníes to call for bids for the placement of cameras throughout the downtown sector,” he said.

“We are working on this project with the 911 people of the National Police, the objective is to provide security to all visitors. At the same time, we support the different police stations with the provision of fuel, in short, we are doing our part”, he indicated.

Benítez recalled that, “from the Directorate of Tourism, of the Municipality, together with the Senatur, they had professionalized dozens of new tourist guides, who are fully identified, and who, according to the businessmen, are fulfilling their respective tasks well,” he concluded. .

In addition to the representative of the Ciudad del Este municipality, representatives of the Jurisdictional Prosecutor’s Office, the Governor’s Office of Alto Paraná, the CDE Chamber of Commerce, the Chamber of CDE and Senatur businessmen.

See also  D2/J16: Etoile Filante on a health walk in front of Foukpa, all the results and ranking

You may also like

Memorial service for killed Basiru Jallow: mourning and...

Visitors to Vía Vela will be able to...

European tourists in Bahía Solano

Elliott Wave Analysis: DAX Climbs Slowly Page 1

Pope suffers respiratory infection and will remain hospitalized...

The US Air Force admits failure of the...

Municipal GWG will use rent caps

Actions of the Prefecture of Chimborazo in Alausí,...

Judge orders the restitution of a farm to...

Lieferando employees found a works council in Dresden

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy