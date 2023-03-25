Home News They announce the next “Pedaleada” in this 2023
Within the framework of World Cyclist Day and to promote the use of alternative transportation, the government of President Nayib Bukele organizes the Pedal Ride that will cover one of the cycle path circuits enabled during his administration.

The cycling activity, organized through the Ministry of Public Works and Transport (MOPT) and the Vice Ministry of Transport (VMT), will take place on Sunday, April 30 from 8:00 in the morning, starting at Diagonal University and will culminate in the Presidential Excasa, in San Jacinto, in the Salvadoran capital, a route of 6.5 kilometers.

The Minister of Public Works, Romeo Rodríguez Herrera, pointed out that through these actions the use of the bicycle is promoted as an alternative, environmentally friendly transport, noting that during the government of President Nayib Bukele more kilometers of circuits have been enabled of bike lanes than during past government administrations.

The authorities announced that during this ride, raffles for bicycles and equipment for cyclists will be held, as well as hydration, security, and mechanical assistance in the event of a cyclist suffering an accident.

In addition, free transportation will be provided from different points in the interior of the country who want to participate in this activity, in which they can participate in family groups.

