They approve a new extension of the Exception Regime to continue the fight against gangs

Once again, the deputies of the Legislative Assembly endorsed extending for 30 days the tool that has allowed the authorities to provide security to Salvadorans: the Exception Regime.

With 67 votes, the fourteenth extension of this measure requested by officials of the Security Cabinet was approved, with the aim of maintaining the positive results in terms of security that are perceived by the population.

The Legislative Branch approved, for the first time, the state of emergency on March 27, 2022 and since then it has been extended at the request of the Ministers of Justice and Public Security, Gustavo Villatoro; from National Defense, René Francis Merino Monroy; and the director of the National Civil Police (PNC), Mauricio Arriaza Chicas.

The president of the Legislative Assembly, Ernesto Castro, emphasized that this measure has made it possible to bring peace to the national territory and to recover the spaces that were controlled by the gangs.

“This Government, the Security Cabinet and the Legislative Assembly are working to achieve what previous administrations were unable to do. As long as we remain united, we will continue to be a guarantee of governability,” said Deputy Castro.

To date, security authorities have detained more than 68,500 terrorists, including 1,200 ringleaders; they have also seized more than 3,000 weapons and have confiscated 3,600 vehicles and 16,623 cell phones.