They approve agrarian jurisdiction, as well as peasants subject to rights

THE CONGRESS approved yesterday in the eighth and last debate two constitutional reform initiatives: the one that creates the agrarian and rural jurisdiction, as well as the one that elevates the rights of peasants to constitutional status.

The plenary of the Senate of the Republic approved with 76 votes in favor the project of legislative act that creates the agrarian and rural jurisdiction. For the Minister of Agriculture, Jhenifer Mojica, it will allow “peace to reach the countryside with a judicial channel through which all the differences we have regarding the rights to land, vacant lots and goods for public use can be processed. ”.

The approval of the agrarian jurisdiction was possible in Congress due to an agreement reached by the National Government with the party benches and with the high courts. Consensus was reached around not creating a new court as a closing body for this jurisdiction, but rather that this function should be performed by the Supreme Court of Justice for some matters and the Council of State for others.

“It is time to process our differences through the courts, so that we can comply with the Peace Agreement and guarantee legal security for all Colombians,” said Minister Mojica. And it is that the agrarian jurisdiction had been contemplated in the first point of the Peace Agreement signed in November 2016 between the Colombian State and the extinct FARC. Today, more than 6 years later, that debt was settled.

For his part, Néstor Osuna, Minister of Justice, stressed that this jurisdiction “will solve peacefully, legally, fairly, all those conflicts that arise in the rural world, something that had been a historical forgetfulness of our society is recognized by this Congress. In addition, he exalted that the approval has been achieved with a broad consensus.

While the plenary session of the Chamber approved the reform to the Constitution that recognizes peasants as subjects of rights and special protection.

The purpose of this constitutional initiative is to formally recognize in the Political Constitution the peasant as a special subject of rights within the framework of a dignified, cultural, social, economic, environmental and productive actor, etc., that is, subject to special protection by the Colombian state.

Until now the peasantry had not been formally recognized. That is why the idea is to modify article 64 of the Magna Carta in order to achieve these recognitions both in land tenure and its full recognition within society.