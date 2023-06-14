They approve the fifteenth extension of the Exception Regime

During Plenary Session 110 and with 67 votes in favor, the deputies decided to approve the fifteenth extension of the Exception Regime, with the aim of continuing the frontal combat against gangs and thus guarantee the safety of Salvadorans.

The deputy president, Ernesto Castro, declared: «We must not forget where we come from because there are still things to do. We still haven’t finished the #GangWar. Despite the fact that there is a group that opposes everything, we will continue forward.

Currently, El Salvador has managed to position itself as the safest country in the Americas, thanks to the security strategies that made it possible to stop the advance of the gangs and capture the terrorists.