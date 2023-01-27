Julian Andres Santa

Before the beginning of works in the swimming pools of the Olympic Village for its remodeling prior to the National Games that will be in November, the swimming and para-swimming athletes were concerned about what would be their new headquarters to continue with the training and preparation days heading to the most important sports fairs in the country.

This is how the Government of Risaralda and the Technological University of Pereira signed an inter-institutional agreement with the aim of providing an alternative to some leagues so that they can use the UTP scenarios and thus do not affect their sports processes.

The leagues that will be there

This is the case of sports such as: racing swimming, water polo, underwater activities, para-swimming, chess, athletics, handball, futsal and judo. Their athletes already use these facilities where they have praised the comforts and good conditions they receive there.

Games psyched

This manifested David Cespedes, outstanding racing swimming athlete: “Very happy to be able to start training at the Technological University of Pereira, thank the Secretary who managed the pool and the UTP for lending us the stage. The objective is to be able to represent the department well in the National Games, to be on the podium and I think it is time to make history, we have been sowing for a long time and it is time to reap the triumphs we have accumulated”.

Sabout the remodeling in the Villa

“Each step brings us closer to the goal that is the National Games, waiting for the remodeling of the pools to be in perfect condition to be able to meet the minimum times to be on the podium and we are looking forward to it”, concludes the swimmer with a great career, Céspedes.

Great goals in paraswimming

Por your part, Darío Muñoz, para-swimming coach from Risaralda, express: “Happy to be here in this beautiful place, they are very nice pools that really cause swimming, thank you that this agreement could be reached so that our athletes can continue with their preparation process and try to get to the Games very well and strong Nationals”.

Nor have they stopped in the preparation

“We started the physical preparation process on January 5 and we were swimming in a pool in Dosquebradas that was provided for the boys. We have not stopped, we continue the process, we know what is coming this year for us, preparing ourselves very well to arrive in excellent shape and give the department very good results”.

Dstaked processes

On the good performance of 2022, adds the coach, “eLast year, thank God, we had very good results with all the athletes, they all improved their times, their records, we won many medals, we had very good national and international projections that this year will continue with those who are shaping up for the youth Pan American”.

Dato:

The athletes who come from great performance in paraswimming and prepare for the Paranational Games are Juan Camilo Restrepo, David Soto, David Rendón and Brayan Sepúlveda.