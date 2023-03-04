In the Weser meadows in the Minden-Lübbecke district – the stronghold of storks NRW – 40 pairs and 28 single storks have already been counted on their nests, said the board member in the Nabu -Minden-Lübbecke District Association, Hermann Nagel. The animals made a healthy impression because they apparently found enough food, Nagel said. As soon as it gets a little warmer, courtship and then reproduction of the animals begin.

Last year, 132 breeding pairs were counted in this stork area alone, which raised 252 young birds. That was about 15 pairs more than in the previous year.

Spain instead of Africa as winter quarters

The storks no longer fly to sub-Saharan Africa on their way to their winter quarters, but save themselves the strenuous and dangerous crossing of the Strait of Gibraltar, Nagel said. Apparently they found enough food in Spain and southern France. The first returning storks have already been spotted on the Lower Rhine, said Ulrike Waschau from the Nabu nature conservation station in Kleve.

In 2021, 609 pairs of storks had bred in North Rhine-Westphalia, according to earlier information from the Stiftung Storche NRW in Isselburg. In 1991, however, the up to 1.10 meter tall wading birds had reached a low point with only three breeding pairs left in NRW, as reported by the State Environment Agency. The food of storks consists mainly of mice, insects, earthworms and frogs.