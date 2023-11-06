“They are going to have a Victory working from the territories”

With the motto ‘A Victory for Huila’, Victoria Castro will arrive at the Departmental Assembly as the only woman, in addition to being the elected representative with the highest vote in Huila. Despite the attacks she suffered, more than 19,000 Huilenses support her today.

By: María Camila Mosquera M.

With political maturity and the experience acquired in the Neiva Council, Victoria Castro arrives at the Departmental Assembly with a consolidated political project that had nearly 19 thousand Huilenese people who supported her at the polls.

Victoria, you are the only woman who reaches the Departmental Duma, and you are also the one who received the most votes. How do you receive these results?

First, I am very grateful to God, grateful to my entire work team, to my family, to my husband of course, we received it with happiness and gratitude, but above all with many expectations, with a lot of responsibility, even more so knowing that today I am the only woman in the Departmental Assembly, I received the best vote, I must respond to those more than 18 thousand Huila hearts that believed in this Victoria project for Huila and of course we must reach each of the municipalities to respond as we should do which is with works and results.

After touring the department of Huila, seeing up close the needs that the Opitas have, what is your commitment to them now?

I have been saying it Camila, in many spaces and in different scenarios I have been repeating it. I believe that one of the most important tasks that the Assembly of Huila has is to guarantee the resources and guarantee that they really arrive for the secondary and tertiary routes, we have to guarantee the viability and affordability of our farmers, that they can harvest their crops, that they do not remain stagnant for 2 or 3 days, that we can improve income to the municipalities, which is so important. In many municipalities they told us, don’t do anything else, that the roads are in good condition and allow us to get our products.

Roads, tourism and productivity will be Victoria’s bets in the Assembly.

What are the basic priorities that the Departmental Assembly must have for 2024?

I believe that what should be on that agenda and that is essential is security, today we have to start talking about security and providing this to the Opitas, we have to work together so that a feeling of security really returns to the community. rural and urban area of ​​Huila. It is important that we start talking about productive issues, that we give the tools and seed capital to women and men, young people so that they begin to exercise this issue of productivity. I come back and tell you about being able to have roads in good condition, both secondary and tertiary. We have been talking about a tourism issue in the municipality of Neiva and in the department of Huila, we have to respond to a municipality like Paicol, which is a municipality rich in community tourism issues, which can generate these resources for the pockets of the inhabitants of this municipality. There are many municipalities in Huila that are betting on tourism, it is a great productive bet and it must be within the agenda of the Assembly and of course within the approval of the Departmental Development Plan, that these points be included to make them reality.

What will Victoria Castro be like in the Departmental Assembly?

I believe that today the people of Huila and the people of Neiva have to find a mature Victoria Castro in the face of a process that we are already carrying out in the Neiva Council Corporation and of course we will accompany the processes that we consider to be good for the department of Huila and for advance in everything we have already mentioned, but of course we are going to exhaustively monitor that everything we have mentioned and what we have committed to throughout the department of Huila is actually fulfilled.

That is, we know that we are going to talk about security, about some issues regarding security cameras in Neiva, we know that we are going to talk about some productive issues that the Governor-elect has been talking about, we know that we are going to complete an important gasification goal in the department, we have been talking about the issue of drinking water in rural areas, we have talked about tourist circuits, their paving. I believe that all this is important and we will be part of the construction of the Development Plan, we will of course be part of its approval, but we will also be a judicious part of the monitoring and control that those goals that have been set are met.

We have a very judicious Governor, who is going to give results and of course we will be there to help in any way possible.

Are you betting on a decentralized Departmental Assembly?

Of course yes, I set an example from the Neiva Council when I was president of the Corporation, we took the Neiva Council to the rural area in the months in which it was possible because it was my turn in the year of the pandemic, but in the two months that I could, I removed the Corporation from the premises and I believe that the same task should be in the Departmental Assembly, it should leave Neiva, it should reach all areas of the Huila department, to show the face of the department, to tell them we are going to be here to solve, listen.

These tours and those exhaustive campaigns that are carried out in all these electoral processes cannot only be during the campaign, but we must give them our face for the four years that God and the people of Huila allow us to be deputies.

Victoria Castro is the only woman in the Departmental Duma and the deputy with the most votes.

How did you deal with dirty campaigns? What to say to those people?

Today I have immense peace of mind, I have a smile on my face and a deep gratitude to God, today the answer has been given to me by the people of Huila, 19 thousand people from Huila. I have never referred to it and those who know me have seen my actions from the Neiva Council, I am not one of black attacks, I do not make them, I do not execute them, I do not initiate them, yes I have been a victim of them, but God and the Virgin, as well as the results of the work respond to those people.

To those who started and carried out all black campaigns, well today the response at the polls is 19 thousand Huilenses telling them that here is a Victory for Huila in the long term.

Your vote in Neiva was not the highest, did Gorkism accompany you in this election?

My vote in Neiva is the result of my work and that of my team, it is a growing vote if I compare it with the vote I had in the Neiva council, my only allies apart from my political team were my husband, my family, friends and 4 council candidates.

Now regarding Gorkyism, I cannot ignore that there is a friendship with Gorky Muñoz, one does not deny friends and I am a woman with character and positions, he is my friend and will continue to be, but it was a secret to no one that Gorkyism decided accompany a candidacy for mayor led by Wilker Bautista and people know me, I am not lukewarm in politics, I never agreed with that candidacy, I did not feel identified and with the same character we decided not to accompany it, as I did not accompany it either to no candidate for mayor of Neiva and that makes me value my vote in Neiva much more. Candidate Wilker supported Octavio Cabrera Cante 100% in the Assembly.

In my case I feel enormous satisfaction, today we confirm that God is our only political boss and that the people of Huila recognize judicious work that can contribute to the development of our Department.

What is the message you leave to those who believe in your political project?

This 2024 you will find a Victoria Castro dedicated to fulfilling the department of Huila, we committed that in the first 100 days we had to reach with some small or large result to each of the municipalities that gave us the possibility of being deputies of the Huila department .

They are going to find a Victory in the communities, they are going to find a Victory in the territory, they are going to find a Victory with high-level debates, they are going to find a Victoria Castro giving good news to the department of Huila, of course a Victory and a purposeful team, giving leadership results.

