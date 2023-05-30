They are happy playing soccer

Julian Andres Santa

It is not just a soccer ball, it is a sports implement that brings joy to thousands of people and even serves as a gift for children, who enjoy it to the fullest and are happy to be able to practice this sport with their friends and learn day by day in their training process. And that is how it was lived in the soccer match organized by the Real Valencia Sports Club, where they shared with the boys and girls of the Berlin Sports Club, in the Olympic Village, prioritizing friendship, smiles and good plays.

new experiences for them

For some, it could be normal to play a match on a different field than the one in the neighborhood, but for most of these boys and girls, it was the first time they had done so, according to Carlos Valencia, Real Valencia coach, that this was one of the objectives. “we had this sports meeting with the aim of integrating these low-income children and that they have the opportunity to take advantage of these sports spaces and after having played, they enjoyed the space of the swimming pools in the Cordep field, where the boys and girls could share with their relatives”.

Ceach time with more motivation

“we have an average of 130 to 150 children from four to 14 years old. We are very happy, in the club we recently started a process in Dosquebradas and we are seeing the result of it and the motivation of the parents supporting all these activities that we are working on. Those who want to take part in the training sessions can come on Tuesdays and Thursdays at 2 in the afternoon and on Mondays and Saturdays at 1, on the pitch behind the old Fabio Vásquez school.” Carlos Valencia added.

Give your opinion Fernanda Pescador

“I am eleven years old and I feel very proud of the teacher because we have been very practical and also for teaching us, for having a lot of patience with us because I also believe that there should be more girls to support us but in all this time that we have been together, we have fought for win matches and tournaments”.

Give your opinion Matias Garcia

“I feel good even though at first we always thought we were going to lose because I felt they were going to put me on but I defended and that made me proud and we won”.

Give your opinion Sofia Echeverri

“I have felt good in training, what I like the most is what we do, like sports and playing games. I’ve been in the team for two months, I like to play defense”.

Give your opinion Emanuel Ramírez

“I am seven years old, I have felt wonderful because all this has given me emotion and what I like the most is that one can have fun, be with football friends and all that”.