Groups in favor of immigrants showed this Thursday their rejection of the enactment of a “discriminatory” law in Florida that “only seeks to instill fear” among the undocumented and whose consequences, they warned, could affect the state economy.

“They are kicking us out of the state,” he told EFE Adelys Ferro, executive director of the Venezuelan American Caucus and one of the participants in a press conference offered this Thursday outside the Freedom Tower in Miami, an emblematic meeting point for the Cuban-American community in South Florida.

Ferro pointed out that more than 775,000 undocumented immigrants are affected by SB 1718, which, among other aspects, imposes the use of an employee immigration status verification system for companies with more than 25 workers and makes it a crime the transportation of undocumented immigrants to Florida.

«The New Testament and the Old Testament teach us that the way to live the gospel is to receive the migrant. Not creating realities or living utopias about our future,” said Carlos Carvajal, pastor of the evangelical church of Miami Oikos.

The member of this Christian faith community, one of the more than a thousand who recently sent a letter to the governor, Republican Ron DeSantis, asking him to veto the controversial project approved in Parliament, pointed out how churches and faith groups will be affected by the norm.

“Some of them are going to see their memberships reduced, because people are going to prefer to stay at home and not serve the community,” explained the religious. Who also alluded to the possible shortage of calls for out-of-state community and service projects.

«(Volunteers) usually go by bus. What will happen when they come back? Will they be able to enter? These types of fears are going to have a direct effect on this type of religious initiatives,” Carvajal explained.

There will be no more crops in Florida

“If the purpose is to eliminate agriculture from Florida, they are succeeding,” he told EFE Claudia González, coordinator at the Florida Farm Workers Association (FWAF), based in the center of the state and which brings together some 20,000 members.

The activist noted that many Florida-based farmworkers are considering moving to other states or returning to their home countries. While some seasonal workers now no longer want to set foot in the state.

«What would Florida be without tourism, if there is no one to serve, if there is no one to produce the food that is offered in the hotels? What would the United States be without the tropical fruits of Florida?” González wondered. He highlighted that among the farm workers there are “multiple families”, that is, in which some members do not have their papers in order.

The activist added that agricultural entrepreneurs are in uncertainty because of the mandatory nature of E-Verify, the system for verifying the legality of migrant workers. And she criticized the invalidation in Florida of driver’s licenses and identification documents issued in 20 states.

The law is racially profiled

“This law has 100% racial profiling,” denounced the migrant.

In turn, the executive director of the Miami Freedom Project, Ana Sofía Pelaez, stated that it is “deeply disappointing” that some members of the Hispanic community in Florida may be in favor of the initiative signed on Wednesday by DeSantis. And she pointed to the Torre de la Libertad, a site that decades ago welcomed Cubans fleeing “an authoritarian regime.”

On Wednesday, Governor DeSantis, who is expected to confirm his presidential aspirations in the 2024 elections at any time, put his signature on this project that occupied a leading place on the state legislative agenda.

DeSantis signed the law one day before the end of Title 42. The federal immigration policy that allowed the immediate expulsion of undocumented immigrants apprehended at the southern border. He justified the state measure as a forecasting mechanism in the face of the “enormous crisis” that, he said, will break out on the border lines.

“The truth is that with everything that is happening in Florida, I don’t think (migrants) are very encouraged to come,” suggested the activist.

