They are looking for 3 fishermen who disappeared in a shipwreck off the coast of Vargas

The country’s authorities are searching for three fishermen after the boat in which they were sailing capsized on the coast of the state of Vargas (north), the Minister of the Interior and Justice, Remigio Ceballos, reported this Friday.

The official pointed out, in a message posted on Twitterthat air, sea and land means are being used to locate the boat, called “El Rumbero”, and the three fishermen.

Officials from Civil Protection, the Ministry of the Interior and Justice, the National Institute of Civil Aeronautics (INAC), the Bolivarian National Armed Forces (FANB) and the Ministry of Land Transportation, among others, are participating in this search operation, according to with an image that Ceballos shared on the social network.

For its part, the National Institute of Aquatic Spaces (INEA) of Venezuela indicated that 2 patrol boats, a helicopter and 15 fishing boats are deployed.

According to various media, the crew members set sail on the morning of May 6, with the intention of fishing and did not return at the established time.

Last March, the INEA reported the sinking of another fishing vessel that capsized near an archipelago located in eastern Venezuela, in which one person died.

The institution explained, then, that they were continuing the search for three other fishermen who were traveling on the boat “Río Catatumbo”, according to the testimonies of two rescued survivors, without any information on the location operation to date.

In 2022, at least eight people were reported missing after the boats they were sailing on capsized, with no official update on the search operations to date.

