In the Villa Magdalena settlement in Neiva, when he was enjoying a walk in the river, Yeison Armando Cataño disappeared.

The anguished search for 24-year-old Yeison Armando Cataño, a native of Yopal, Casanare, continues in Neiva, where he disappeared in the river near the Villa Magdalena neighborhood.

The family outing ended in tragedy for this family that arrived in the city last Tuesday, January 31, and in order to share with the family, they decided to go to the Magdalena River.

In the middle of the moment of recreation on Wednesday afternoon, the young man, who has a platinum external brace on his right arm as a result of an accident, plunged into the tributary and was swept away by the current of the Magdalena River.

His relatives request the help of the community and authorities to find the body that they hope to take to Yopal.

