They are looking for cybersecurity mechanisms for attacks in the country

The National Government will insist on a legislative project on cybersecurity that makes it possible to face 20,000 million attempts at computer attacks that are registered every year in the country, declared this Thursday the Advisor for Digital Transformation and Chairman of the Board of Directors of Ecopetrol, Saúl Kattan Cohen .

In an interview with the Colombia Hoy Radio news program, Kattan Cohen referred to the establishment of the Cybersecurity Agency, which was proposed in the draft National Development Plan, but was removed from the final approved text.

“I think it is a huge loss, when we have 20,000 million attacks a year,” said the official, adding that the government plans to present a bill.

He stressed that tackling cybercrime “is very important for the country. “We are working on it, we are evaluating with legislative experts what should be done,” she added.

Meeting with Bill Gates

Likewise, Kattan highlighted the participation of Colombia in the annual meeting of Microsoft at its headquarters in Seattle (USA), in which the 130 presidents of the largest companies in the world participated, and which was led by Bill Gates, founder of that computer giant.

He explained that the meeting discussed “how the world is taking Artificial Intelligence and how Colombia has a great opportunity to make a leap”, despite the fears that this technology arouses.

“With Artificial Intelligence I think the world is going to change, it has already changed, as it changed 30 years ago when the internet arrived,” Kattan said, adding that in Colombia “there are many things to do through Artificial Intelligence to improve production , education, health. Many important issues for the country can be leveraged ”, she expressed.

And he added that this Intelligence “is an important support tool, as Microsoft says. I think it will be regulated over time and in the end I think it will be more favorable for the world”, he pointed out.