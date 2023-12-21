Home » They are looking for the driver who caused a fatal accident in Villanueva
They are looking for the driver who caused a fatal accident in Villanueva

Around 9 pm on December 20, a spectacular accident occurred in the jurisdiction of the Municipality of Villanueva, where one person lost their life.

According to the report delivered by the Police Traffic Section, the deceased man was identified as Edwin Anibal Cipagauta Tamayo, who was driving the Renault Logan vehicle with JET-216 plates and, at Km8 + 400, he was hit by a vehicle whose driver fled.

The authorities point out that after the accident, camera verification is being carried out in order to identify the vehicle that fled.

