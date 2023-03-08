Home News They are some of the great Colombian businesswomen
They are some of the great Colombian businesswomen

by admin
Colombian women have stood out for being in the business world and for their work.
Mía Perdomo – Equals

She is the founder of Aequales, a company that provides measurement and consulting tools to close gender gaps. This company has a presence in 16 Latin American countries.

Linkedin – Mia Perdomo

Adriana Noreña – VP of Google Latin America

She is from Cali who works as the vice president of Google Hispano-America, during the last 14 years she has had a considerable rise, being her first job as sales director for Brazil, then she was the general director of Google in Argentina and since 2011 she has worked in the position you currently hold.

Twitter – @adriananorena

Beatriz Fernandez – Crepes & Waffles

She is the founder of the renowned Colombian restaurant chain that also has a presence in several countries such as Panama, Chile, Mexico, Ecuador and Spain. The main policy of this company is to hire women who have been victims of domestic violence and mothers who are heads of household.

Surah Insurance

Camila Escobar – Juan Valdez

She is an Industrial Engineer from the Universidad de los Andes, throughout her career she has been the director of large companies such as McKinsey & Company and Belcorp. Since 2018 she is the president of Juan Valdez Café.

Twitter – @BASC_CAFE

Andrea González – Laika

She is a graduate of Marketing and Advertising from the Grancolombiano Polytechnic and is the co-founder of Laika, an application focused on the health of household pets.

Linkedin – Andrea González Bernal

Manuela Sanchez – Laika

She is a business administrator from the University of La Sabana and has a master’s degree from the Catholic University of the Sacred Heart, which is also one of the founders of the Laika application.

Linkedin – Manuela Sánchez Villamarín

Diana Trujillo – Nasa

She is an Aerospace Engineer from Cali and works as a NASA scientist working on the construction of robotic arms for the Rover Perseverance. She has been the inspiration for all women in the country and has become one of the most important Colombian scientists in the last decade.

Twitter – @FromCaliToMars

Gigliola Aycardi – Bodytech

She is the creator and vice president of the renowned Bodytech gym chain, it is one of the largest low-cost sports chains in Latin America.

Linkedin – Gigliola Aycardi Batista

Ivonne Cuello – LAVCA

He leads the LAVCA organization, serving as the main head of the company interacting with key members of the firm’s private equity industry.

Twitter – @ivonnecuello

Marcela Vaca – GeoPark

She is a lawyer from the Pontificia Universidad Javeriana de Bogotá. She was the manager of Hupecol and currently serves as the president of the Colombian Petroleum Association and director of Geopark.

GeoPark

