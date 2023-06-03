“They are terrified”: Former agent talks about reprisals at the FBI after the Trump-Russia investigation

“If you talk, they’ll find anything on you and tear you apart,” Nicole Parker said.

Nicole Parker, former FBI special agent, explained this Friday, during her appearance on the Fox Business program ‘Mornings with Maria’, the tense atmosphere that currently reigns in the offices of the federal agency and the «terrifying» consequences suffered by those who dare to denounce it.

«There are people who are seeing things they don’t agree with, but are afraid to speak up.. They are terrified,” said Parker, who started working for the FBI in 2010. “Look what [el FBI] he did to some of these whistleblowers,” he added.

The woman referred to the report that was published in May and revealed testimonies about “abuses and misconduct in the FBI«. The whistleblowers claimed the bureau launched the alleged “retaliatory conduct” against them, after they made “protected disclosures about what they believed in good faith to be misconduct.”

«If you talk, they’ll find anything about you and tear you apart, and that’s scary for anyone.Parker said. According to her, during her time in the Miami division, she and her colleagues noticed the negative change in the treatment of office staff after the FBI launched the Trump-Russia investigation. .

“That’s when it really came to light,” said the former agent. «The FBI changed. The FBI’s trajectory, its mission seemed to have stayed the same on paper, but it changed drastically,” he said, stating that the office became “politicized.” Parker insisted that “agents everywhere” noticed the changes and, in addition, the aforementioned investigation damaged his reputations, since, for example, it was increasingly difficult to “recruit sources” due to general mistrust.

For its part, the FBI commented that “due to the confidential information” to which its agents have access, they “must demonstrate good judgment, honesty, and reliability by following the law, regulations, and internal policies.” «It’s a security concern if an employee doesn’t, and as part of our responsibility to protect sensitive national security information, the FBI must investigate such failures.“said the agency.

At the same time, he assured that all investigations and decisions are carried out “in accordance with legal authorities and guidelines.” “The FBI has not and will not retaliate against individuals who make protected whistleblower disclosures,” he said in a statement forwarded to Fox News.

In turn, Parker indicated that the FBI could have a more empathetic and humane treatment towards its members to avoid annoying and disturbing situations. “Why don’t we humbly, as an agency, at the FBI, look back and say, ‘You know what? Maybe we should humbly listen and see if there’s anything we can fix?” he explained.