They arrest a drunk driver in San Salvador – 102nine Digital Newspaper of El Salvador territory of young adults

News

This morning, the agents of the Transit Division of the National Civil Police, together with the Canine Unit of the institution, installed anti-doping controls in different parts of the capital.

According to the PNC, this type of device is carried out in order to identify drivers who are a danger on public roads and with the aim of avoiding traffic accidents that put their lives and the lives of others at risk.

As a result of this check, two motorists were arrested for drunk driving. One of them was arrested for driving with 157 degrees of alcohol on his breath, authorities said.

Police teams maintain this type of actions in various parts of the territory to ensure that drivers comply with traffic regulations.

