They arrest a false priest for raping minors in Huaquillas

A man who allegedly pretended to be a priest was arrested in Ecuador accused of at least five rapes of minors, one of which he took to Peru after impregnating her, the National Police said in a statement.

The arrest was made on Sunday in the Ecuadorian city of Huaquillas, located on the Ecuadorian border with Peru, after the agents received information that he was going to return to the country through a clandestine border crossing.

The detainee, identified as 57-year-old Juventino de Jesús EE, had a warrant for his arrest for allegations of at least five violations committed since 2011.

According to the Ecuadorian Police, the alleged rapist claimed to be religious, a Catholic and Orthodox priest to recruit girls and adolescents between the ages of 6 and 15, in different low-income communities in the Andean highlands of Ecuador.

After creating an affective relationship with the victims, he forced them through deceit, coercion and force to have sexual relations against their will and to be transferred away from their families to other cities in Ecuador or Peru.

This is the case of one of the victims, who in 2018, at the age of 11, was captured inside the church where this alleged priest gave mass and catechism.

The man managed to convince the mother and the girl’s family environment to take her on a year-long “retreat” with other victims to instill in her “the word of God.”

During that time, as a result of the sexual assaults perpetrated, the girl became pregnant, and the aggressor managed with deceit and fraudulent documents for the victim’s mother to register her as her daughter in order to get her out of Ecuador to Peru, according to the Police. .

In 2019, he and the minor were admitted to a hospital in Peru, where he identified himself as her father and stated that his “daughter” had been raped by a teenager and that, as a result, she had become pregnant.

When the health personnel asked him for documentation, the man claimed to have lost the documents and abandoned the girl and the baby.

The victim and her daughter were rescued and admitted to a foundation in Peru and later transferred to Ecuador, where they were first registered in a protection system.

In 2022, the Police and the Prosecutor’s Office learned that the alleged perpetrator would be in Peru, for which reason coordination was carried out with the Peruvian National Police and with the United States embassy for his location, which succeeded on Sunday when learned that he was going to cross from Peru to Ecuador clandestinely. EFE