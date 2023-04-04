SANTA ROSA DEL AGUARAY (Special Envoy) Four persons were detained while transporting 3 cattle animals that were stolen from an estate in Colonia San Juan, the learned are: CLAUDELINO MENA LOPEZ, of Paraguayan nationality, single civil status, 39 years old, Personal Police Officer, with the Rank S/O INSP. PS, with destination Commissioner 19a Simón Bolívar, dependent on the Police Directorate of Caaguazú, domiciled in the company Correa Pindoty, district of San Pedro del Ycuamandyyu; ARNALDO AGÜERO LANDAIDA, of Paraguayan nationality, single civil status, 23 years old, with , domiciled in the company Prosperity, district of Santa Rosa del Aguaray; LIZ MERCEDES CABALLLERO ARGUELLO, Paraguayan nationality, Teacher marital status married, 41 years old, domiciled in the Barrio San José, domiciled in the City of Santa Rosa del Aguaray and MIGUEL ANGEL PAVON, Paraguayan nationality, single, 32 years old aged, domiciled in the Santo Domingo Neighborhood of the City of Santa Rosa del Aguaray.

Three bovine animals (Bull) were recovered, owned by ROBERTO OCARI, of Paraguayan nationality, of legal age, domiciled in the City of Concepción.-

They seized a Ford truck, model F-1000, White color, without a plate, with a White/Blue Transganado type cart, on board. Three cattle (bull), Toyota car, Premio model, year 2022, White color, Toyota car, Runx model, gray color and a Mitsubishi truck, Canter model, white color, with red/white wooden body. Various cellular devices. Cash the sum of Gs. 2,000,000 (two million), and Personal Documents.

