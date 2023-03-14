Paraguayan authorities arrested a man on Friday accused of threatening the United States ambassador to the country, Marc Ostfield, through social networks, local media reports.

The young man, identified as Eduardo Raúl García Bobadilla, was located in the Fernando de la Mora district, which borders the country’s capital, Asunción, and taken into custody as part of an operation by the Police Anti-kidnapping Department ( YOU GIVE). He faces a charge for allegedly threatening a punishable act.

According to the investigation, García Bobadilla recently commented on a post by a media outlet on Twitter that mentioned Ostfield. “A bullet to the forehead is what this trash of a person needs,” he wrote.

According to the deputy chief of the DAS, Mario Vallejos, that office detected the publication on Friday morning and reported it to the Public Ministry, from where they evaluated the reports and ordered the arrest of the individual who made the threat. In his preliminary statement before the authorities, the subject assured that he acted without realizing the repercussions and impact that his words could have, said the commissioner.

“We have to look for more evidence to show that there is no real threat against the diplomat,” Vallejos added.

In dialogue with the Telefuturo channel, Eduardo Raúl affirmed from his place of detention that what he did was “a slip and a nonsense” and apologized to the ambassador for his comment, which he confesses he should not have done because it lends itself to misinterpretations. He added that he has never carried a weapon or had the idea of ​​taking the life of another person, let alone that of a high-ranking American official. with RT

