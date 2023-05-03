They arrest a Mexican suspected of five murders in the US.

After four days of searching, the United States Police detained the Mexican citizen suspected of killing five Honduran neighbors in Texas, a local official was quoted as saying by the press on Tuesday.

A person believed to be the perpetrator, Francisco Oropeza, 38, was arrested in the city of Cut and Shoot, Texas, about 50 km from the crime scene, the San Jacinto County District Attorney said. , Todd Dillon, as reported on their websites by several local TV stations.

CNN gave the information citing two police sources.

According to Dillon, the suspect is being held at a Montgomery County jail while confirmation of his identity is conducted through fingerprinting. He would be charged with murder, the prosecutor said.

On Friday night, in the city of Cleveland, San Jacinto County, Oropeza shot five members of a neighboring family, including a 9-year-old boy, after they called him out for the noise he was making when using a semi-automatic rifle. in his garden, according to what survivors and the Police have narrated.

After the events, the man fled and the police began a fierce manhunt, while authorities offered up to $80,000 in reward for information leading to his capture.

Texas, a conservative state in the southern United States where guns abound and are free to carry, is a constant scene of shootings and gun-related crimes.

This incident is the latest in a series of shootings in the United States sparked by domestic interactions gone bad: a teenager who mistakenly knocked on the wrong door while looking for his siblings, a cheerleader who got the wrong car in a parking lot or someone who Stopped by mistake at the wrong house.

So far this year there have been more than 180 mass shootings, with four or more people injured or killed, according to the Gun Violence Archive.

With more guns than people, the United States has the highest rate of gun deaths of any developed country (49,000 in 2021).