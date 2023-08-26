They arrest a motorist who hit two women and fled the scene

The National Civil Police (PNC) reported the capture of a motorist on route 42B, who attacked two women who were traveling on a motorcycle.
Police authorities identified the motorist as Moisés Arturo Quezada González.
Moisés Arturo Quezada González, a motorist on Route 42B, rammed 2 women who were traveling on a motorcycle on Alameda Manuel Enrique Araujo and fled the scene.
He was already captured.
Quezada does not have a driver’s license.
We seized the minibus and he will face justice… pic.twitter.com/RDUKflbrZ9
— PNC El Salvador (@PNCSV) August 25, 2023
The event was recorded in Alameda Manuel Enrique Araujo, detailed the police, who pointed out that the subject would have fled the place.
“Quezada does not have a driver’s license. We seized the minibus and he will face justice for culpable injuries,” said the PNC.