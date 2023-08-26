Home » They arrest a motorist who hit two women and fled the scene
News

They arrest a motorist who hit two women and fled the scene

by admin

The National Civil Police (PNC) reported the capture of a motorist on route 42B, who attacked two women who were traveling on a motorcycle.

Police authorities identified the motorist as Moisés Arturo Quezada González.

The event was recorded in Alameda Manuel Enrique Araujo, detailed the police, who pointed out that the subject would have fled the place.

“Quezada does not have a driver’s license. We seized the minibus and he will face justice for culpable injuries,” said the PNC.

