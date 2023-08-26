They arrest a motorist who hit two women and fled the scene

The National Civil Police (PNC) reported the capture of a motorist on route 42B, who attacked two women who were traveling on a motorcycle.

Police authorities identified the motorist as Moisés Arturo Quezada González.

Moisés Arturo Quezada González, a motorist on Route 42B, rammed 2 women who were traveling on a motorcycle on Alameda Manuel Enrique Araujo and fled the scene.

He was already captured.

Quezada does not have a driver’s license.

