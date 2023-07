Impacts: 2

Police reported the capture of Dany Villegas, who attacked a man with a pick, causing serious injuries to his back, arms, and legs.

According to the Police Corporation, the events occurred in a church in San Miguel.

The victim was taken to a hospital and the attacker was captured with the knife and evidence of blood.

Now, he will be taken to the corresponding courts and will face justice for attempted murder and injuries.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook