They arrest a subject who stole vehicle parts in San Salvador – 102nueve Digital Newspaper of El Salvador territory of young adults

The Police captured Roni René Aguilar Fernández, who was captured on video stealing parts from a pickup truck on Bernal Avenue and Toluca Street, San Salvador.

According to the PNC, this subject was detained on Roosevelt Avenue, between 57th and 29th Avenue North, San Salvador.

During the procedure they confiscated a CD Player and two lockpicks that he used to open the vehicles.

“Times have changed and we have already said it, anyone who attacks the security and property of Salvadorans will be prosecuted,” the Police Corporation reiterated.

A video was spread on social networks showing a man stealing parts from a pickup truck on Bernal Avenue and Toluca Street, San Salvador. He was already captured. This is Roni René Aguilar Fernández, who will face justice. We located it on the avenue… pic.twitter.com/SWnSsyOXUd — PNC El Salvador (@PNCSV) September 7, 2023

