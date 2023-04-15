Ismael David Tejada, 22 years old, was arrested for allegedly throw your car against a police patrol in the Villa Eliva neighborhood of Valledupar.

According to the authorities, the young man would have caused the uniformed sand fell off his motorcycle when they were chasing him for a fight he had been involved in in the sector where he broke the panoramic rear of a vehicle.

“Upon arriving at the place, the citizen fled in a Chevrolet brand vehicle, where he was given the order to stop, but he ignored it, and threw the vehicle at police personnel. making them fall off motorcyclesuffering injuries and with the support of the other quadrants, the capture of Ismael David Tejada was achieved ”, reported the National Police.

Tejada was transferred to the Immediate Reaction Unit, URI, of the Prosecutor’s Office for the crimes of damage to the property of others and violence against a public servant.