They arrest an MS terrorist who committed crimes in Chalatenango – 102nine Periódico Digital de El Salvador territory of young adults

The National Civil Police captured José Luis Umaña Cisneros, alias “Chepa”, a terrorist from the MS13, who collected extortion money in La Reina and Nueva Concepción, Chalatenango.

According to the authorities, this subject threatened to take the lives of the victims if they handed him over.

This delinquent joined the gang since he was young and for a long time he hid his weapons from the rest of the terrorists and warned them about the movements of our agents.

Initially, he will be prosecuted for the crime of illegal groups.

