The foreign partner of Valentina Trespalacios and the main suspect in her murder, was captured on the night of this Tuesday, January 24 in Panama. John Poulos was the last person to see the DJ alive as can be seen in different publications on the Colombian’s social networks.

The operation was carried out after the Colombian Police, through Interpol, directly requested the search and arrest of the US citizen. to clarify the events in which the young Valentina Trespalacios unfortunately died.

According to the investigation carried out by the authorities and known by various media. John Poulos, 35, traveled to the Central American country on January 22, the same day that Valentina Trespalacios was found dead in a garbage container in western Bogotá.

With the capture of John Poulos, it is hoped that he can be sent to the Colombian capital as soon as possible to initiate the correct investigative protocol in order to clarify the facts.

The case of Valentina Trespalacios

The murder of the Colombian DJ Valentina Trespalacios It has been one of the most talked about topics in recent days due to the outrage and uncertainty it has caused throughout the country. In addition, Some testimonies, reports and clues have emerged that could unravel the truth of this case.

During the night of last Sunday, January 22, a recycler would have found the lifeless body of a woman inside a suitcase in a garbage container located in the town of Fontibón. Reports indicate that it is the corpse of the influencer and DJ Valentina Trespalacios.

The events occurred in the Los Cambulos neighborhood, in the town of Fontibón. There, the residents of the sector alerted the authorities that a recycler had found a woman’s body inside a suitcase. Immediately, the identification process was carried out.

The victim’s relatives confirmed to the local media outlet ‘Blu Radio’ that the corpse corresponded to Valentina Trespalaciosa 23-year-old girl who was well recognized on social media and in Bogotá nightclubs, since she was a DJ and was dedicated to holding events.

The authorities began the pertinent investigations, from which it was learned that her partner would be the last person to talk to her, according to the latest publications of Valentina Trespalacios on her social networks.

According to the Investigative Unit, “Poulos had entered Colombia for 8 days and He was with Valentina Trespalacios hours before the family lost communication.

On the other hand, a report from the National Institute of Legal Medicine and Forensic Sciences delivered to Semana magazine revealed that the victim would have been beaten repeatedly before dyingr, since his body had several marks of violence.

Additionally, the document confirmed that the woman was suffocated with a rope to death. On her neck they found five grooves that would be evidence that they had tried to hang her several times until they took her life.