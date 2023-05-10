Home » They arrest the alleged murderer of Sitp driver
The alleged murderer of Flaminio Forigua, a SITP driver who was found buried in a house south of Bogotá, was identified as Álvaro Steven Rojas. The authorities confirmed the capture of this subject, the main suspect in the crime.

The macabre discovery occurred in the Caracolí neighborhood, in the town of Ciudad Bolívar. According to the reports on the disappearance, the last time the driver’s whereabouts were known was when he arrived at his house, in the Tintal neighborhood, to save his car and left again. After that, he never came back.

According to the version that the authorities seek to clarify, Forigua would have gone out to collect rent from his tenant, Álvaro Rojas, in a house he owned. However, after checking on the security cameras, the driver did not leave this place again to be found dead inside it.

