They arrived in Italy on boats, migrants now produce pasta – Calabria

(ANSA) – CHIARAMONTE GULFI, APRIL 26 – They produce fresh pasta but also wafers for mass, despite being Muslims. It is the activity promoted with a start-up by two young Senegalese, Sadia Diaby and Adama Traore, and by an Ivorian, Madi Minougouy. They had arrived in Italy on boats when they were still minors. I am now in my early twenties. Their company is called Sam (the initials of the names of the three partners), it was established with a cooperative and has now been inaugurated in Mangone (Cosenza).



The initiative was born in Chiaramonte Gulfi, in the province of Ragusa, and is linked to the project “Making a system beyond hospitality”, supported by the Fondazione con il Sud, by the Fo.Co. of Chiaramonte Gulfi and Mi.Fa. of Cosenza, by Amu (United World Action) and by Afn (New Families Action Association).



However, the Sam pasta factory project starts from afar.



Sadia, Madi and Adama had landed in Calabria, in Corigliano, and were hosted by the Reception and Integration System (Sai) of Rogliano "Casa Ismaele". In recent years they have learned the language and a trade with an integration path of which the project "Making a system beyond hospitality" has acted as a business incubator. Today the dream has come true: for the three young migrants a real productive activity begins in Calabria, where they have decided to stay.


