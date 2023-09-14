They articulate actions to prevent HIV in Santa Marta

Through the agreement signed with the city’s administrative and health authority, progress is being made in integrating combined HIV prevention into the local institutional health and social protection offering.

In order to support the HIV response with a vulnerability approachthe District Health Secretariat, ESE Alejandro Próspero Reverend and ENTerritoriothey work in the execution of a project aimed at the prevention of the virus, which benefits men who have sexual relations with other men, people who engage in sex work, trans people and Venezuelan migrants with self-care, prevention, diagnosis and treatment services.

The actions are directed at a specific population, with the objective of improving and have a timely diagnosis, shorten the time to start treatment for key populations and generate adherence processes.

You may be interested in: World AIDS Day

Mayor Virna Johnson’s administration has made commitments to public health care and prevention. Currently, Santa Marta, Along with 13 other cities in the country, it reaches more than 200 service points weekly.n so that the beneficiaries of this alliance can access without barriers and, maintaining confidentiality, to know their serological status.

Since the month of July when this project began, to date, 1,026 rapid HIV tests have been performed and 11 positives have been diagnosed. For the District it is very important to invest in public healthreach the different places in the city where the population is concentrated, In this way we work to reduce barriers and access to services.

You may be interested in: Young people who generate collective actions In Taganga, ‘Friendly health services’ will be launched