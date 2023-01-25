The Minister of Mines and Energy is once again in the eye of the hurricane, this time due to the report on gas self-sufficiency.

The report “Balance of hydrocarbon contracts and resources available for the Just Energy Transition”, on which the Government relied to decide not to grant new exploration contracts, would present inaccurate and irregular figures, as revealed by Caracol Radio.

The report from the Ministry of Mines and Energy indicates gas self-sufficiency until 2037 and even longer, a figure that would not be exact and was not known to the Vice Minister of Energy, Belizza Ruiz, who precisely submitted her resignation two weeks ago.

“I never read the document before it was published; I was completely unaware of the writing of the text, the analysis, the graphs and everything that came out there. I met him at the same time as the Colombian population when he was presented on Twitter,” the vice minister told Caracol Radio.

“My name was put there to legitimize those figures and that text. Once read, I completely disagree with that document,” added the official.

A whole controversy broke out and now the opposition is once again calling for the resignation of Minister Irene Vélez.

Minas Irene Vélez must immediately resign from her post.

Because on oil and gas he gave figures that are not true and because in the report they falsified the signatures of the Vice Minister of Mines and another senior official, who did not sign it. — Jorge Enrique Robledo (@JERobledo) January 24, 2023

The trial period of Minister Irene Velez is over. Clearly it failed. The country's fiscal sustainability and energy sovereignty is at risk. I invite all the benches to unite in a motion of no confidence against the minister. It's the moment. — Miguel Uribe Turbay (@MiguelUribeT) January 24, 2023

Do not forget Colombians that the death blow for the country's mining and energy industry was given by the Tax Reform, perhaps that is why Irene Vélez abuses her nonsense. — Enrique Gomez (@Enrique_GomezM) January 24, 2023