In a letter addressed to former President César Gaviria, signed by 43 congressmen from the Liberal partyThey asked him to postpone the liberal congress and also to continue being the director of the political organization.

The Liberals point out in the letter that “the holding of the IX National Liberal Convention, less than two months after the registration of our candidates, could affect the results, since having to attend the party’s internal event and the electoral process could decrease our efforts for popular election contests.”

“Therefore, we believe that we must concentrate on the work of planning the development of our lists and consolidation of candidacies for governors, mayors, council assemblies and mayors for the recognition and positioning of our candidates, which involves us directly in all regions to that the result is successful”, they add in the letter.

They also highlight that “the role of the bench in the electoral process for local public corporations of 2023 will have to be preponderant to obtain the results that give victory to liberalism throughout the Colombian territory; That is why our efforts must be directed towards finding ways to obtain the best results in the contest”.

“We appreciate your response, support, understanding, experience, and wisdom to make our Liberal party bigger in Colombian territory,” the letter ends.

The Liberals have informed that there are already more than 4,300 Colombians who have registered in the community to carry their flags in the mayoralties, governorships, departmental assemblies and municipal councils.

In the same way, They enabled a link on their website so that citizens can postulate their name and can count on the support of the party in the regional elections that will take place on October 29.

It is worth remembering that this group decided to declare itself as a government party and has supported most of the reforms that President Gustavo Petro has promoted in the Congress of the Republic. However, it is not yet known if this year the bench will continue to support some controversial proposals, such as political reform.