The students, teachers and parents of the El Juncal Educational Institution, which serves nearly 1,000 children from preschool to eleventh grade, are meeting today to define actions against problems that afflict them, including the most serious invasion of bats. . The mayoress of Palermo responds.

Last week the Juncal community closed the road to Yaguará as a measure of pressure to fix the main entrance road to the Corregimiento north of Neiva. After reaching agreements with the Palermo administration, the closure was lifted.

Today they are once again on alert to go sit-in due to the need that they have to solve some problems in the educational institution that serves the students of the Corregimiento and several neighboring villages.

Last Friday they were standing in front of the institution’s headquarters and in the presence of delegates from the mayor of Palermo Natalia Caviedes, they decided to wait until Friday of this week to hear about the proposed solutions.

Petitions and claims

The Institution’s infrastructure is relatively new, but like many of the works that are contracted for Findeter resources, they leave them half done.

Juan Diego Suarez, an eleventh grade student, told Diario del Huila about the main problems that afflict them and the solutions they have proposed. Suarez was until last year a student representative.

“Last Friday, the students decided to continue with the sit-in that had started on Wednesday, but since there were no classes on Thursday, we continued it on Friday, waiting for a response from the mayor, since we are suffering from a bat epidemic, when it rains It rains more inside than outside, we don’t have a library room, bilingualism, and less a technology room,” said the student leader.

On Friday they requested the presence of the mayor, so that she can tell them about the solutions to a problem that has been going on for almost four years, “I as comptroller, last year in the company of the rector and the student council we sent notes to the mayor’s office, but We never got an answer,” he added.

The students threaten to hold a permanent sit-in.



For today, the students have a meeting planned, with the parents, to inform them about the agreements they reached on Friday with the mayor’s delegates and once they are all in agreement, if they consider it, they will go to the sit-in again. undefined character.

On Friday, the Secretary of Education, Culture and Sports, Gilberto Rojas, and the Municipality’s Head of Planning were present, who put them in context that it is a situation that requires time for adequate attention. The final proposal of the students is to take advantage of the Easter break. “This is a public health emergency due to the bat droppings.”

Given the annoyance of the parents, due to the absence of the mayoress, they decided that today they will send a letter of invitation for Friday as the last option to reach agreements directly with her. “If he doesn’t come, we’ll go on strike,” she added.

The mayor responds

Natalia Caviedes, mayoress of Palermo, referred to the problems of the El Juncal Educational Institution, in an open response to the educational community of the school located in the rural area of ​​Palermo.

“That school is a new school, which has been done in two phases, the last of which was completed in 2020 with a budget addition that we made to it, what happens is that they left the ceiling open and the chimbilás entered, It is already included in the educational infrastructure improvement program, the truth is that it is a poorly done work inherited from previous administrations,” he said.

They ask for a decent library to study.



She reiterated that they have already made some investments in the sense of closing the ceilings, but the resources are included in an infrastructure improvement project that has an execution period of eight months and began with Ospina Pérez, said the president of Palermo.

This is how things are at the El Juncal Educational Institution, which continues to demand solutions from the educational community that, based on sit-ins, has been able to make itself heard. Now everything depends on compliance with the agreements and credibility between the parties.