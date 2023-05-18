They ask for prison for a man who attacked four women with a bottle spout

Four women almost lost their lives, after being attacked by a man with a bottle spout, while enjoying themselves at the Tropical Club tobacconist, located on Los Fundadores de Valledupar avenue. The women suffered injuries to their faces, arms and hands.

The events were recorded last Sunday night Mother’s Day. At the time, heavy rain was falling on the city and the tables of the establishment open to the public were placed in the small space, which prevented free movement, which, although it was momentary, upset a man of approximately 30 years of age, who asked to the women to withdraw to pass and when they did not do so, he attacked them with the bottle’s spout.

The act of intolerance generated anxiety and fear in the place, while the young women bled from the injuries received. The attacker was captured by the community and handed over to the National Police, but up to now it is unknown how the prosecution process is progressing. “We requested jail for this man, he attacked four people and that cannot go unpunished,” said one of those affected who is still in a health center receiving medical assistance.

He added that the attacker asked one of the women for space to pass, but because of the crowd of customers it was impossible. “Immediately he pushed me and threatened me saying, “You’ll see”, and that’s when I feel it that he attacks causing injuries to my face, neck and arm with a bottle pick. Immediately my friends tried to defend me and he also attacked them causing multiple injuries,” she said.

Three of the attacked are Daniela García, 22, who has two compromised tendons and will be transferred to Barranquilla; Andrea Fonseca, 19 years old and Madeleinis Álvarez, 18 years old.

Dariana García, sister of one of the wounded, asked for justice for this case of intolerance and that the aggressor be taken to jail, who on another occasion can attack other women and cause a greater tragedy. “I fear for the life of my family member, and her friends are in the same condition, who are asking the authorities to act with the full weight of the law against this person, who they know resides in the Primero de Mayo neighborhood and has judicial notes for various reasons. crimes”

The complaint has already been filed with the Prosecutor’s Office and the check-up in Legal Medicine, to demonstrate the aggression of which they were victims.

Related