They ask Gustavo Petro for a large military deployment in Valle del Cauca

The governor of Valle del Cauca, Clara Luz Roldán, denounced several actions by armed groups in the department over the weekend that, she said, exceed the capabilities of the public force. In a message to the president, the president requested a military deployment to “recover” the territory.

Roldán pointed out that over the weekend, in the rural area of ​​Jamundí, workers from the Incauca sugar mill were attacked by armed men who destroyed the machinery for processing the cane. “Yesterday also in the north of Cauca, the dissidents of Iván Mordisco held a checkpoint as if nothing had happened. President, this would be a scandal in any country in the world, here it is day to day,” said the governor.

The illegal checkpoint would have appeared on the road that leads from Miranda to Corinto, a few minutes from Cali, where men dressed in camouflage and bracelets alluding to the Farc, with rifles, took control of the corridor for several minutes. Apparently, Army soldiers were present in the area to repel the violent.

“President @PetroGustavo, in Valle del Cauca we do not have a problem of domestic or routine insecurity, here we have a phenomenon of transnational and national violence deeply rooted in the local sphere, which is already getting out of the hands of the Police, to be a problem military,” Roldán said.

In her message, the governor asked the national government to set up a laboratory like the one in La Guajira, “but not only for social investment, but also for a large military deployment throughout Valle del Cauca to recover the territory, make the presence of the State, deal blunt blows to organized crime, curb extortion, kidnapping and robbery, and restore peace of mind to people,” he wrote.

Roldán requested that President Petro lead a security strategy in the department and visit them together with the Minister of Defense, Iván Velásquez, so that they make decisions that allow attacking criminal organizations that generate insecurity.

In her message, the governor of Valle pointed out that from the departmental administration they share the vision of insecurity as a social problem that is solved, in the long term, with the generation of social opportunities, education, work, access to culture and sports. to lower safety ratings. “This is fine in the medium and long term, but tomorrow, next week, what do we do to reduce the violence?” Roldán said.

The national government presented a positive balance of security in the first year of administration that ended on August 7. He pointed out that homicide was reduced in 17 departments, including Valle del Cauca, where he pointed out that the figure presented a reduction of 2%.

“The fact that we have a reduction close to 3% in this semester of 2023 and in total during the year 1.6%; but additionally, in 17 departments there is also a reduction and in 40% of the municipalities there were no violent deaths, these are positive figures that we have to highlight”, explained the Minister of Defense.

According to Velásquez, terrorist actions in the country have also decreased in the last year. The figure shows 70% fewer cases, because so far in 2023 there have been 149 terrorist actions in the country, while in the same period of 2022, which corresponded to the last semester of the Iván Duque government, they counted 502. In other words, 353 fewer cases have been filed.

With these results, the national government maintains that the security and total peace strategies show progress to improve security conditions and will be maintained to seek greater results. with Infobae

