In order to guarantee full truth to the victims of macro case 003, —murders and forced disappearances, presented as combat casualties by State agents, in Antioquia—, the Attorney General’s Office requested the JEP that before considering the expulsion of the general Mario Montoya Uribe of transitional justice, elaborate on their participation in the events that occurred while occupying senior roles as commander in the Joint Command of the Caribbean and the command of the National Army.

In the observations document, the attorney general, Jairo Acosta Aristizábal, stated that he agreed with the dissatisfaction of the victims with regard to the contributions of truth by Montoya Uribe, which also worry the Attorney General’s Office.

“There are contradictions in the story provided and, making a light contrast, subject to corroboration, with the information collected within the macro case 003 in various subcases, it is possible to identify some faults with the truth related at least with direct knowledge of the phenomenon; the pressure, at all levels, for operational results of the combat casualty type and the competition or measurement criteria between units”, the document explains.

The representative of the Public Ministry is concerned that, to date, General Montoya Uribe has only been able to be interrogated for events that occurred during the command of the Fourth Brigade, while the other victims have not yet been able to interact with him, which affects their right to the participation and therefore the success of this macro case.

Other observations

In writing, the Attorney General’s Office asked the Truth Recognition Chamber to increase the number of appearing parties and include members of the Military Criminal Justice and the Judicial Police, as well as other organizations that came into contact with the crime scene, so that explain the inactivity or the application of other types of control efforts by the aforementioned commands.

He also requested that, when evaluating the determination of the facts and conduct applicable to the Fourth Brigade, the magistracy consider and integrate the findings of the Dabeiba sub-case to know a much more complete operational and macrocriminal context regarding the crimes allegedly committed by said unit. operational.

Likewise, it drew the magistracy’s attention to various methodological aspects of the voluntary versions, which are constituted for the Attorney General’s Office in bad practices that hinder the development of transitional justiceby preventing, among other things, the exchange of questions and answers by all those involved, even limiting the participation of the Attorney General’s Office.

about it, too The Attorney General’s Office pointed out that it is necessary to have prudent times to avoid strenuous days until late at night, as these generate exhaustion, reducing concentration levels, the quality of the questions and, above all, the ability of those appearing to answer with full, exhaustive and detailed contributions of truth, making the exercise difficult of memory and coherence for the success of the release.