They ask Mancuso to deliver data on the assassination of A. Gómez

The Attorney General’s Office intervened during the four days carried out in the development of the Single Hearing for Contribution of Truth before the Special Justice for Peace (JEP), in which the former paramilitary chief Salvatore Mancuso responded to the delegate attorney, Jairo Acosta Aristizábal, regarding alleged relations between the armed group and members of the public force; as well as details about the lines of command, the origin of the orders, the motives and ways of characterizing enemies by the AUC, among others.

Faced with the murder of Dr. Álvaro Gómez Hurtado, the delegate attorney asked Salvatore Mancuso that, due to his closeness to Carlos Castaño, contribute to the clarification of this assassination against which there is still misinformation.

On the other hand, among the issues in which delegate Acosta requested expansion are the presence of mass graves where the bodies of victims of the conflict were buried, on the border with Venezuela, and the use by the AUC of the Canal del Dique, as a “deposit area for corpses”.

He also requested further clarification on the multiple murders of independent journalists, during that time, in the department of Córdoba and other departments in the zone of action of the illegal armed group.

Before magistrates and representatives of the victims, the Public Prosecutor’s Office asked the applicant to appear, to deliver, -if known-, more details about the Rastrillo operation, which would involve the Macayepo and El Salado massacres; the demobilization of the EPL guerrillas and the passage of combatants to the AUC, and the possible formation of an international front of the AUC at the border or in Venezuela.

The representative of the Attorney General’s Office asked Mancuso to delve into the links of businessmen and ranchers with the ‘Casa Castaño’ and the paramilitaries; whether or not he knew David Antonio Úsuga, alias ‘Otoniel’, and if there was some kind of ftemporary or conjunctural use with FARC members within their act as self-defense groups.

Likewise, Acosta received information about the model of “franchises” or paramilitary blocks used by the self-defense groups, as well as on the financing with illicit crops and money from private companies of the country, with voluntary and forced contributions.

Finally, during his interventions, the delegate attorney insisted before the JEP, on the need for the applicant to appear to provide a complete, genuine truth, devoid of justifications or episodes that could be re-victimizing, asking Mancuso to make visible those who, “As public servants, especially from the DAS, those who contributed with you were part of this great crime enterprise.” Likewise, if admitted by the JEP, Submit a proposal that contemplates the inclusion of truth and reparation for victims of Justice and Peace.