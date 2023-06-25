They ask Petro to take advantage of the legislative recess to rebuild the health reform

On June 23, during the Pharmaceutical Forum of the National Association of Businessmen of Colombia (Andi), the former Minister of Health Augusto Galán, representing the National Pact for a better health system made up of patients, users, workers and actors in the sector health, read a new letter sent to President Gustavo Petro. In this they call on the Government to build a sustainable and inclusive health reform and take advantage of the legislative recess to achieve consensus.

“We make an urgent call to the National Government and the Congress of the Republic, to consider the statements and expressions that are made below, which have the genuine interest of warning the risks that for patients, users, institutions and sustainability of our system of health may materialize, if the text that is being discussed today is approved,” the letter reads.

In the letter they insist on the need to jointly build a health reform that means progress compared to what currently exists and that offers the best service to which the 50 million Colombians who today are part of health insurance are entitled. The signatories of the pact also recognize the need to establish improvements based on scientific evidence, on transparent information and on the real and effective participation of all people, without putting the lives of Colombians at risk.

“The signatories have made the proposal to make a stop along the way to review the process and establish a working group that agrees on a reform of the health system with clear objectives, technical evidence and a plan that contains precise goals that are intended to be achieved and have the necessary resources to achieve it; that defines the progress made in the effective enjoyment of the right to health and the mechanisms to protect them; that demonstrates the sustainability of the system with the changes that are adopted; that establishes a transition through which the services they receive and protect are ensured for current patients and users, and that in order to project, discuss, and approve it, ensure, as has already been said, a broad, pertinent, and effective participation of the different agents of the health system”

They also warn that it is necessary to continue managing the system efficiently and have the necessary resources available to meet the health needs of the population, which implies adding resources to the sector. They also ask the president to take advantage of the legislative recess to reconstruct the reform project in a consensual manner with all sectors:

“We want to resume that same spirit to propose that we take advantage of this month of legislative recess to, among all and without exclusions, develop a new health reform project. One that means a more efficient, inclusive and sustainable system. One that closes gaps, like the urban and rural care that the Government has rightly proposed and offers better preventive health care services”

This is not the first letter for Petro

The national pact is made up of 62 associations, federations and unions of patients, users, workers, academics, as well as former and former Vice Ministers of Health and Finance, who on May 15 had already sent a letter to President Petro with their concerns about healthcare reform.

In May, they warned that it is not clear that the health reform presented by the national government contributes to progress in the fundamental right and rather puts at risk the progress made in the effective enjoyment of the right, among them, the freedom of choice of the citizens of the insurer and provider and threatens the principles of efficiency, universality and solidarity established by the Political Constitution.

The Health Superintendent, Ulahy Beltrán López, explained that more than 30% of system users often complain about delays in assigning medical appointments with specialists. Courtesy: Superhealth.

In addition, they made known 14 points that they point out as worrying.

“It does not solve the coverage and access problems that arise in the territories. On the contrary, it fragments and dismantles the levels of care, affects its integrity, does not guarantee the continuity of patient treatment, and eliminates the role of agency for the patient, which will result in barriers to access for the population. one of them.

Another is that it disperses agency functions and comprehensive risk management among various public agents, which creates confusion in the roles and responsibilities vis-à-vis patients and the system.

In addition, it does not guarantee the financial sustainability of the system and, on the contrary, breaks the financial protection that the capitation payment unit (UPC) means for the State.

“It leads to the total nationalization of the system by concentrating most of its functions in public entities and health insurance disappears completely, to move towards a public health system,” he warns.

At the same time, which discourages private participation in the provision of services, ignores the efforts in quality, technological progress, training of human talent in health and investment, which place Colombia in a prominent place of excellent hospital offer. with Infobae

