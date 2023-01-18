Home News They ask the CNE to revive the New Democratic Force movement
News

They ask the CNE to revive the New Democratic Force movement

by admin
They ask the CNE to revive the New Democratic Force movement

The National Electoral Council has in its hands the request of former president Andrés Pastrana to revive the Nueva Fuerza Democrática movement, which was founded in 1990.

“Return, as soon as possible, the legal status of the Nueva Fuerza Democrática political party, which participated in Congress and came to have Andrés Pastrana Arango as President of the Republic, but which, for reasons related to actions of armed groups and criminals, the possibility of continuing with political activities was affected,” the request says.

It adds that they should” be recognized as statutes of the New Democratic Force those that were in force at the time of renouncing its legal status, as well as its logo and its code of ethics, which rest in that entity”.

It may interest you: Divided in government over relations with Guatemala?

One of the reasons for requesting that the legal status of the community be recovered is due to the non-conformity of a large part of the Conservative Party with the government of Gustavo Petro.

“Currently, the leadership of the Colombian Conservative Party, contrary to its statutes, chose to completely abandon its ideological principles, adopting positions contrary to the statutes and the rights of conservative voters. This party has lost its way and those who agree with its political ideas face the impossibility of exercising their rights to elect and be elected.” reads in the petition signed by the attorney Camilo Gomezquoted by the station W Radio.

It should be remembered that in recent years, various communities have recovered their legal status, such as Salvación Nacional, Nuevo Liberalismo, Verde Oxígeno and the Partido Comunista.

You may also like

Edict 2nd. notice Henry Alfredo Valencia Valencia

Andrés Pastrana seeks to revive the Nueva Fuerza...

Venezuelan captured for kidnapping a 3-year-old boy in...

OECD Secretary-General says China’s adjustment of epidemic prevention...

Sanalejo will be every 15 days

Petro reiterates that the anti-drug policy failed and...

Suqian Economic and Technological Development Zone Fire Precisely...

Superintendency extended the intervention of the Rosario Pumarejo...

The increase in the cadastral appraisal for this...

The night-time high-speed rail finally came to popular...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy