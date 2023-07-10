They ask the Government not to lower its security guard

Reactions in different directions aroused the announcement of the national government and the Central General Staff (FARC dissidence) about the agreement they reached to install a peace dialogue table, in which they will discuss the bilateral and temporary national ceasefire . Some warned that these approaches should not affect the duty of the Public Force to maintain security and persecute groups outside the law.

In a joint communiqué it was announced that “from today (Saturday) and until the date of installation, the delegates of the national government and the Central General Staff of the Farc EP will begin the preliminary phase of the peace talks table, with the permanent presence of officials of the Office of the High Commissioner for Peace and representatives of the UN Verification Mission in Colombia, the MAPP OEA, the Catholic Church and the World Council of Churches”.

It was explained that in this phase the parties will discuss adjustments to the national bilateral and temporary ceasefire protocol, the protection of communities and the civilian population in general, as well as the implementation of the oversight, monitoring and verification mechanism at its point and its local points, and pre-agenda of the peace talks table.

Likewise, in this preliminary phase, a national team for the generation of confidence and contingency resolution will be installed, made up of representatives of the national Government and the Central General Staff, officials of the Office of the High Commissioner for Peace and delegates of the Verification Mission of the UN in Colombia, the MAPP OEA, the Catholic Church and the World Council of Churches, with the corresponding security and protection devices.

Senator Carlos Abraham Jiménez López, from the Cambio Radical party, told EL NUEVO SIGLO that “I don’t have high expectations. What is going to happen in these three years is that these forces are going to rearm, while they have a supposed dialogue, for when come the presidential campaigns elect a president of the Petro line”.

For his part, senator Juan Felipe Lemos Uribe, from the U, told this medium that “the party’s thesis up to now has been not to oppose the Government advancing in the search for those agreements that could allow peace. But what What worries us a lot is that sometimes the spirit that the national government has to reach agreements with these sectors that have inflicted violence on the country for so many years seems to be tolerant and permissive with the actions they commit.”

The parliamentarian added that progress must be made, “but without reducing the capacity of the State and the Public Force so that they can act decisively and with determination in confronting them. That has been our permanent criticism, because sometimes we see the Government, in its spirit of seeking peace, very lax, very accommodating with these groups outside the law”.

Lemos said that “this can be seen in the statements of the Minister of Defense regarding what happened with the police sergeant who was kidnapped. You cannot give up on the constitutional exercise of exercising authority, defending order, defending Colombians. You can advance in the dialogue, but obviously fighting them”.

For his part, the representative to the Chamber for Antioquia, from the Democratic Center, Hernán Darío Cadavid Márquez, said that “again paralysis of the Public Force with these criminal groups, once again they will tell us that for there to be peace they must be allowed seats in the Congress also to these new FARC”.

Come with optimism

The start of formal talks between the Government and the Central General Staff, led by this illegal organization by alias ‘Iván Mordisco’, occurs after the end of a bilateral ceasefire that began on January 1 until June 30, in which some non-compliance actions were filed by this organization, as outlined by the Ombudsman’s Office in a recent report.

Senator Iván Cepeda, from the Historical Pact and who is part of the government delegation at the negotiating table with the ELN, said that “what it is about now is to seek that this new process has results very soon. Not only in de-escalate the conflict, but in leading us precisely to that total peace to which we aspire”.

In the coming days, the national government and the Central General Staff will announce the names of the people who will make up their delegations.

The Executive, within its peace policy, has also approached the Second Marquetalia, a recurrence of the FARC after the signing of the Havana Agreement. However, this process was suspended due to the death of ‘Iván Márquez’, while that organization chooses the successor.

