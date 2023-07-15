They ask the mayor of Bajo Baudó for information on care for displaced persons

The Attorney General’s Office requested information on measures adopted to protect displaced communities in Bajo Baudó, Chocó

The control body also inquired about the actions taken to prevent forced recruitment in the area.

The Office of the Attorney General of the Nation requested the mayor of Bajo Baudó, Chocó, Hermenegildo González Ibargüen, to report on the measures adopted to provide humanitarian assistance to displaced communities from the rural area of ​​the municipality to its urban capital.

In the development of a preventive action, the delegate for the Follow-up to the Peace Agreement led a working group with municipal authorities, in which she also requested to specify what is the budget that the administration has for the care of these families and How much of those resources has been executed between 2022 and 2023.

Likewise, he asked to detail the conditions and places in which these families are currently located, if they are included in the Single Registry of Victims and how many receive transitional humanitarian aid.

During the meeting, the Public Ministry also required information on the return plans implemented, as well as the actions developed to guarantee their duration and effectiveness, in order to ensure the safety of families who have made the decision to return. to their homes.

Finally, the control body inquired about the actions carried out by the municipal administration to prevent and protect the civilian population from behaviors such as forced recruitment, as well as sexual violence against children and adolescents in the area.